Supreme Court rejects appeal from mystery corporation subpoenaed by Mueller

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a company owned by an unidentified foreign government that has refused to turn over information subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The company, whose identity remains a mystery with details filed under seal, is facing a $50,000 per day court-imposed fine for failure to turn over documents responsive to a grand jury subpoena. Fines for the company have been accruing since January and could total nearly $3.5 million.

Federal prosecutors have been trying to get the information from the unnamed company since as early as the summer of 2018.

The company has challenged the subpoena from the federal grand jury in Washington and refused to turn over requested documents to Mueller’s team. The corporation argued that complying with the subpoena would violate the laws of its country and constitute an undue hardship. In December, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected their argument.

The high court’s decision comes after Mueller turned over his final report to Attorney General William Barr. Barr, in a summary sent to Congress, said that Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Despite the fact that the investigation is complete, the status of the grand jury impaneled in the case remains unclear. The fines on the company will continue to accrue until the grand jury is discharged.

The special counsel issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses, according to Barr's summary.

