Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest Arlington National Cemetery

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday beside her husband, Martin, who died in 2010.

Video of the procession shows a large police escort approaching the cemetery, where a military escort awaited its arrival.

The private ceremony included family, friends, fellow justices and members of Ginsburg’s staff, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson. Ginsburg is survived by her two children, Jane Carol and James Steven Ginsburg.

Ginsburg had battled back from two forms of cancer in the past, but her health began to further decline in December 2018 when she underwent a pulmonary lobectomy after two malignant nodules were discovered in the lower lobe of her left lung.

On Jan. 7, 2019, the court announced she would miss oral arguments that day for the first time since she was confirmed in 1993 as she recuperated from that surgery.

Arlington is the final resting place for more than 400,000 service members, veterans and their family members, and Ginsburg is the 14th Supreme Court justice to be interred there. Her husband, Martin Ginsburg, joined the Army shortly after the two were married in 1954.

Three justices who Ginsburg served alongside also are buried at Arlington. They are Harry Blackmun, the author of the Roe v. Wade decision, John Paul Stevens, who died last year and former Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

Ginsburg became the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state last week in the U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall.

Civil Rights pioneer Rosa Parks lay “in honor” in the Capitol Rotunda on Oct. 29, 2005. She was the first woman to be so recognized in the Rotunda. Lying in “honor” is considered one level below “state.”

Ginsburg also laid in repose for two days atop the Supreme Court’s steps, and thousands turned up to pay their respects, including President Trump and the first lady. Former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife, Jill, and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris also paid their respects to the late justice on Capitol Hill.

The battle over President Trump’s nominee to fill her seat, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, already has stoked partisan tensions in the nation’s capital.

