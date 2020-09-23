Trey Gowdy rips Biden: ‘If you want to pick Supreme Court justices, win elections’

President Trump is right to nominate a Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy argued Wednesday.

The former congressman from South Carolina addressed the issue after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said the next president should pick the SCOTUS replacement.

"If you don't like who the Supreme Court nominees are, then win an election. You should have won in 2016," the former House Oversight Committee Chairman told "Fox & Friends."

"The reality is presidents are presidents for four years," Gowdy explained. "You don't have a sliding scale of diminished power the closer you get to someone else's inauguration. ... This is President Trump's pick and he's entitled to a vote."

Gowdy, the author of "Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade," said Biden doesn't need to release his SCOTUS nominee list like Trump did because he's already shown what kind of justices he would appoint.

Last year Biden said he would not get into court-packing but when asked recently, he refused to answer the question.

“It’s a legitimate question. But let me tell you why I'm not going to answer that question: Because it will shift all the focus. That’s what he wants,” Biden told WBAY, a local TV station in Green Bay, Wis., referring to Trump. “He never wants to talk about the issue at hand. He always tries to change the subject.”

Gowdy says Biden either forgot what he said in 2019 or is "beholden to the left."

Gowdy slammed former President Barack Obama comments he recently made about voting for Biden because democracy is "at stake."

"Here is what he can't get his head around, after eight years of Barack Obama and a field full of normal Republican candidates, the Republicans nominated Donald Trump and the American people elected him. That was the answer to Barack Obama's eight years."