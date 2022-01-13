Supreme Court hands Biden COVID vax mandate defeat, sparking fury from liberals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberals across the Twitter sphere reacted with anger, attacks on Republicans, and calls for Democrats to pack the Supreme Court following the nation’s highest court’s decision to block President Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses with over 100 employees.

"The Supreme Court's conservative majority has chosen to prolong and deepen the misery of the pandemic," the social justice association Alliance For Justice tweeted in response to the 6-3 ruling on Thursday that blocked Biden’s mandate. "The people need their courts back. #ExpandtheCourt."

"Republicans want to prolong the pandemic - have more people get sick and die - so they can blame Biden and win an election," Former DNC Comms Director and Obama surrogate Brad Woodhouse tweeted. "And the Supreme Court just helped them. Disgraceful."

Former Hillary Clinton adviser Zac Petkanas accused the court of "prolonging the pandemic" while others blamed former President Trump and called on Biden to act.

The Supreme Court issued mixed rulings in a pair of cases challenging Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandates, allowing the requirement for certain health care workers to go into effect while blocking enforcement of a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The latter, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that took effect on Monday, said that businesses with at least 100 employees needed to require workers to get vaccinated, or get tested weekly and wear a mask.

The Court ruled that OSHA lacked the authority to impose such a mandate because the law that created OSHA "empowers the Secretary to set workplace safety standards, not broad public health measures."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report