Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Minnesota race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Minnesota.

Delegates at stake

There are 75 pledged delegates at stake in Minnesota's open primary, which distributes 49 of those delegates proportionally among the candidates based on the results from individual congressional districts and 26 based on the statewide vote total.

Minnesota does not allow 17-year-olds to vote in presidential primaries if they will be 18 by the time the general election is held in November, which is different from several other states.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. CST, 9 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton 61 percent to 38 percent in the 2016 Minnesota caucuses. The state has since switched to presidential primaries.

Who's spent the most time there?

Amy Klobuchar had spent six days campaigning in her home state as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has virtually swept the contest for endorsements from Minnesota Democrats.

The popular senator's most high-profile endorsements come from former Vice President Walter Mondale, who she once interned for, Gov. Tim Walz and fellow U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders did manage two notable endorsements in Minnesota. He secured backing from Attorney General Keith Ellison and freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Key issues

One of the top union states in the U.S., Minnesota voters will likely be concerned with labor issues -- and by extension health care. Following his endorsement of Sanders, Ellison mentioned the senator's commitment to "working-class people" and "working families" in an interview with HuffPost.

Their senator, Klobuchar, has vocally opposed "Medicare-for-all," which critics have said would kick union members off the strong health care plans they have negotiated with their employers.

But Nevada, also a strong union state, handed Sanders a runaway victory despite his kerfuffle with the Culinary Union, which is one of the strongest political forces in the state.