Steve Scalise back on the baseball field 2 years after shooting nearly killed him

Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, was ready to play ball for the GOP two years after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice nearly killed him.

“It was touch and go if I even would make it,” he said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” “I am moving a lot better … I feel great.”

On June 14, 2017, a lone gunman shot multiple people-- including Scalise-- at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va. Republican lawmakers were practicing for their upcoming charity baseball game against Democrats.

Scalise, the majority whip at the time, was struck in the hip and the bullet shattered blood vessels, bones and internal organs. Doctors said he had arrived at the hospital June 14 at imminent risk of death. The gunman was killed by police.

WATCH: STEVE SCALISE HONORS HERO COP WHO SAVED HIM AFTER SHOOTING

Scalise, 53, still undergoes physical therapy and walks with a cane. He took time to again offer gratitude to his security, David Bailey and Crystal Griner; he credits them with saving his life.

He said: “There were many miracles that day. I am lucky to be alive.”

MacCallum noted that the Democrats have won nine out of the last 10 matchups, and Scalise said it was time to end their reign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said about the Republican baseball team: “Tonight is gonna be our night. We will deliver a victory.”