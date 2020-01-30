Several stars demand movie studios stop backing NRA-supported politicians

Several A-list celebrities are urging movie studio executives to discontinue donations to politicians who are backed by the National Rifle Association.

In an open letter signed by more than 100 actors, including Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore, Rosie O'Donnell and others in the film industry, the group said it is "concerned about the epidemic of gun violence sweeping our country and are joining forces to do everything we can to help build safer communities for us all."

LOS ANGELES REPEALS LAW FORCING COMPANIES TO DISCLOSE NRA TIES

Crafted by Guns Down America, a gun control group, the letter was shared Thursday, ahead of the Feb. 9 Academy Awards. In it, the signees urge to end political donations to candidates who take money from the NRA.

"From 2016 to 2020, the political action committees associated with the studios behind this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees donated a combined total of $4.2 million to NRA-backed lawmakers," the letter states. "These lawmakers’ opposition to gun reform is literally putting our audiences in danger and we are urging you to consider a politician’s position on gun reform when political contributions in the future."

Many high-profile actors have called on lawmakers to stop accepting donations from the NRA, the nation's largest gun-rights group, following a series of mass shootings in recent years.

"Since the federal government has failed to pass reforms that raise the standard for gun ownership in America, our industry has a responsibility to act," the letter reads. "We hope that you do."

Guns Down America Executive Director Igor Volsky told Variety, which first reported the letter, that the group previously sent letters were written by families and people impacted by gun violence to film studios with best picture nominees.

“The Oscars are a real opportunity to celebrate the film industry, but as we recognize those accomplishments, we also want to encourage this business to recognize that they have an opportunity and an obligation to play a leadership role on this issue,” said Volsky. “This is a serious epidemic facing Americans and studios need to do all they can to recognize their responsibility to keep their audience safe.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The NRA did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.