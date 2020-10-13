2 staffers for Minnesota congressman contract COVID-19

Two campaign staffers working for Republican Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer have contracted COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The news comes less than two weeks after Emmer tested negative for COVID-19 following his trip Sept. 30 from Washington, D.C., to Minnesota on Air Force One with President Trump less than two days before he tested positive for the virus.

"Everyone is masked up when they're in the office for the most part," Zach Freimark, a campaign spokesman for Emmer, told the Star Tribune, adding that their positive tests are not linked to the president's visit.

Emmer's office referred Fox News to Freimark's comments to the Star Tribune when asked about the staffers.

Freimark said the campaign employees were "junior staffers" and both went into quarantine last week after experiencing symptoms, the outlet reported.

Nearly two dozen positive COVID-19 cases have been connected to presidential campaign events — the majority of which have been connected to the president's rallies in Duluth and Bemidji, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

One case was tied to an event for 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and four cases were tied to protests.

Minnesota has reported an influx of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The state recorded a record high of 1,500 cases on Saturday.

