Special counsel notifies FBI of alleged scheme to pay women for false allegations against Mueller

The special counsel’s office has referred to the FBI an alleged scheme offering women money to make false allegations against Robert Mueller, according to his spokesman.

The referral was first reported by The Atlantic on Tuesday and apparently involved a scheme to level sexual assault allegations.

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” special counsel spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement to Fox News, without offering specifics.

According to The Atlantic, Mueller’s office said the scheme was brought to its attention by journalists after a woman told them she had been offered $20,000 by GOP activist Jack Burkman “to make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller.”

The Atlantic reported that the woman claimed Burkman also offered to pay off her credit card debt.

But reached for comment on Tuesday, Burkman told Fox News he does not know the woman who spoke with The Atlantic and has “never paid anyone to do such a thing.”

“This is very silly. It is Mueller doing the usual—trying to deflect from his own problems,” Burkman said, when asked for comment on the special counsel’s referral to the FBI.

However, Burkman told Fox News he is representing a woman who allegedly met Mueller in New York City in August 2010. He said the two were involved in an “intimate situation” when an alleged assault occurred.

“I have a signed dossier from her,” Burkman claimed.

Asked about Burkman’s statements, Mueller’s office had no further comment.

Burkman, meanwhile, has gone public with his plans to level said allegations later this week.

“Some sad news. On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sex assault victims. I applaud the courage and dignity and grace and strength of my client,” Burkman tweeted Tuesday.

The FBI declined to comment on the referral.

Burkman, a conservative radio host and a lobbyist, is a controversial figure for having launched his own investigation into the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich in 2016.

Mueller is investigating Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election. Mueller is expected to release key findings in his investigation sometime after the Nov. 6 midterm elections.