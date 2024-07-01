POLITICS
Solar company found to have ‘reaped billions’ from top Biden law leads to outcry: ‘Appeasing the rich’
Executives at the company gave more to Democrats than Republicans, records searches revealed
Published
FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo joins 'America's Newsroom' to explain the impact of the Biden administration's economic and climate agendas.
Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital.
He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant.
Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.
Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.