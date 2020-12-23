Socialists blast Kamala Harris in COVID-19 relief battle saying she has been 'nowhere to be found'

Socialists are evidently displeased with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ curious silence on much-needed economic relief to Americans during the pandemic.

The issue was raised Thursday on the socialist website Jacobin, with an article titled: "Where in the World is Kamala Harris?"

The entry comes just days after Congress passed $900 billion in COVID relief. Individuals making up to $75,000 a year will receive a direct cash payment of $600 – half the amount that was provided in the previous coronavirus legislation.

The article chastised Harris for not being more vocal in demanding a higher amount for Americans hard-hit by the pandemic.

Jacobin noted that earlier in the pandemic – months before Biden picked her to be his running mate – Harris introduced coronavirus relief legislation to provide recurring $2,000 monthly payments to most Americans during the pandemic.

Harris, along with the bill’s co-sponsors Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., argued that the one-time payment of $1,200 provided in the previous coronavirus legislation, known as the CARES Act, didn’t go far enough to help families reeling from the health and financial crisis.

"The CARES Act gave Americans an important one-time payment, but it’s clear that wasn’t nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis," said Harris, a former 2020 Democratic White House contender. "Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from the government."

Harris' original proposal was considered radical and an attempt to merely validate her progressive credentials. The author of the Jacobin piece surmised that Harris’ silence could indicate that the progressive causes she championed on the campaign trail – like ending private health insurance and banning fracking – could have all just been cheap talk.

The author pleaded with the Vice President-elect to take more aggressive action.

"This is her chance to lead Democrats to a big win over McConnell in support of a policy that will help millions of people," the author wrote. "Let’s hope she seizes the moment and doesn’t decide to just disappear."

Fox News has reached out to Harris’ press office with a request for comment.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.