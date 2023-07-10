Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drugs
Published

‘Snorting kits’ for drug users to be distributed in Portland despite Dem opposition: ‘Reckless’

County says the plan adjusts for alternative methods of fentanyl use beyond injection

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
close
Portland resident Angela Todd rips city's 'inhumane' plan to give tin foil, straws to addicts Video

Portland resident Angela Todd rips city's 'inhumane' plan to give tin foil, straws to addicts

Portland resident Angela Todd joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss her home city's new plan to hand out smoking supplies for fentanyl addicts.

"Snorting kits" for drug users will soon be distributed in Portland, Oregon, and its surrounding county as part of a harm reduction plan that even the city's Democratic mayor opposes.

The Multnomah County Health Department announced the plan Friday and said it will expand available drug paraphernalia for users to adjust for alternative methods of fentanyl use beyond injection. This will include tin foil, straws and "snorting kits."

PORTLAND RESIDENT ANGELA TODD RIPS CITY'S 'INHUMANE' PLAN TO GIVE TIN FOIL, STRAWS TO ADDICTS

drugs and needles

The county surrounding Portland, Oregon, is set to distribute "snorting kits" for drug users as a part of a harm reduction plan opposed by the city's Democratic mayor. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his opposition to the county's plan, which he said encourages drug use.

"I adamantly oppose distributing paraphernalia to encourage using a drug that is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 and responsible for 190 fatal overdoses a day in the US," Wheeler tweeted Friday.

Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez, another Democrat, also criticized the plan.

"Multnomah County handing out tin foil sends a horrific message in a community that is working hard to restore livability, public safety, and its reputation. Heavy drug use is killing too many, driving crime, deeply damaging livability and devastating our 911 system," she said in a statement. "Thoughtful harm reduction may have a place in addressing substance use disorder, but handing out tinfoil/straws in a community ravaged by fentanyl is reckless."

PSYCHEDELIC CITY: MAGIC MUSHROOMS GROW IN THERAPY USE BUT SOME AT-HOME USERS MAY FACE 'PSYCHEDELIC TRAUMA'

Drug crisis Portland

Portland resident Angela Todd claims addicts are using their food stamps to fuel their drug addiction. 

Drug overdoses in the U.S. hit more than 100,000 in 2022, the first time in history it hit six figures. The overdoses spiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, going from 71,000 in 2019 to more than 90,000 in 2020.

"Snorting kits" have been distributed in different cities by harm reduction groups in recent years. The kits often include a straw, plastic razor and flat surface to assist drug use through the nostril. Harm reduction groups say the kits reduce bacteria exposure from reusing paraphernalia and encourage users to stop injecting.

SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS DRIVING A REVOLUTION OF PERMISSIVE DRUG CULTURE, ‘NO RULES,’ COUNSELOR SAYS

Man in Seattle holding a needle for meth use

A homeless man holds a syringe after injecting methamphetamine into his arm on March 13, 2022 in Seattle. (John Moore/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Needle exchange programs, which provide clean syringes for drug users, remain largely popular and operate in 38 states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. However, harm reduction efforts beyond syringes have sparked backlash.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced last year that its first ever federal harm reduction grant program would fund "smoking kits" but would ensure they do not include pipes used to smoke drugs.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics