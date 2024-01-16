Expand / Collapse search
SENATE

Senator Chuck Grassley in hospital receiving 'antibiotic infusions'; in good spirits, office says

The Iowa Republican's office did not specify the type of infection Grassley was being treated for

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection, his office said Tuesday. 

"He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders," a statement said. 

No other details were released. 

Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks into mircrophone during hearing

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection Tuesday, his office said. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File)

Grassely, 90, was first elected to the Senate in 1980 and has been reelected seven times. 

He is the Senate's oldest member following the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in September. 

Feinstein faced criticism over her deteriorating health in her final years and her ability to serve.

Many aging congressional leaders, as well as President Biden, have also faced questions over their fitness to serve in recent years. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

