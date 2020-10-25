Expand / Collapse search
Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett
Senate votes to limit debate on Barrett Supreme Court nomination, move toward final vote Monday evening

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The Senate voted Sunday afternoon to limit debate on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, setting up a vote on her confirmation for Monday evening.

Sunday's vote limited debate over President Trump's court appointee to 30 hours, meaning the full Senate will be able to hold a confirmation vote Monday some time after 7 p.m. Democrats took to Twitter to voice their opposition prior to voting against moving forward with the confirmation process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

