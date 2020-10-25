Senate votes to limit debate on Barrett Supreme Court nomination, move toward final vote Monday evening
The Senate voted Sunday afternoon to limit debate on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, setting up a vote on her confirmation for Monday evening.
Sunday's vote limited debate over President Trump's court appointee to 30 hours, meaning the full Senate will be able to hold a confirmation vote Monday some time after 7 p.m. Democrats took to Twitter to voice their opposition prior to voting against moving forward with the confirmation process.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.