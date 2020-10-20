Expand / Collapse search
Senate to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett next Monday, McConnell says

Senate Majaority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that the upper chamber of Congress will vote next Monday, Oct. 26, to confirm President Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story. 

