Senate passes National Defense Authorization Act, bill heads to President Biden

The US Senate passed the NDAA by a vote of 83-11

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Chad Pergram | Fox News
The U.S. Senate passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday night.

Both chambers of Congress have passed the bill, and it will now head to President Biden's desk.

U.S. Capitol Building 

U.S. Capitol Building  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The bill passed by a vote of 83-11, with 60 votes needed for approval.

Among others, the bill would repeal the COVID-19 vaccine for military members, but doesn't reinstate members of the military who were discharged or had their benefits cut for refusing to get the vaccine.

UKRAINE DEBT RELIEF INCLUDED IN US DEFENSE BILL APPROVED BY HOUSE

A view of apartment buildings destroyed by fighting, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media which Moscow alleged shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire. 

A view of apartment buildings destroyed by fighting, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media which Moscow alleged shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire.  (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)

A provision in the defense spending bill would also allow Ukraine to delay payments on the hundreds of billions of dollar that has been borrowed from the United States and other countries.

In addition to the delay of payments, the bill also increases funding to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative by $50 billion.

The US Navys USS Tripoli (LHA-7) amphibious assault ship is seen during a port call at the Port Area in Manila on September 27, 2022.

The US Navys USS Tripoli (LHA-7) amphibious assault ship is seen during a port call at the Port Area in Manila on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Jam Sta RosaJ/AFP via Getty Images)

The bill also includes funding to support a 2.7 percent pay raise for members of the military and civilians working in the Department of Defense.

This is a developing story.

