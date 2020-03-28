Sen Tom Coburn dies after years-long cancer battle: report

Former Senator Tom Coburn, R-Okla., has died after a years-long fight with prostate cancer, according to a report.

Coburn, who retired from the Senate in 2015 amid complications with cancer, died late Friday, according to The Oklahoman. He was 72.

"Because of his strong faith, he rested in the hope found in John chapter 11 verse 25 where Jesus said, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, will live, even though they die.' Today he lives in heaven," his family said in a statement to the outlet.

Coburn, who previously served in the House of Representatives, brought his experience as a doctor to the Hill, and was known as a fiscal conservative with a strong stance against government waste.

"He’s been fighting up to the very end," a friend told The Oklahoman. "He was fighting for all of the things he still believed in."

