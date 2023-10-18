Tim Scott blasts media, 'The Squad' for becoming 'disgusting' extension of 'Hamas propaganda machine'

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott blasted media outlets for spreading Hamas' claim that an Israeli missile struck a Gaza hospital killing hundreds — which Israel has flatly denied — and called progressive members of the so-called Squad "disgusting" for spreading what he called "propaganda."

"Frankly, I know we shouldn't expect more from the Squad, but The Squad becoming an extension of the Hamas propaganda machine, it is disgraceful, and it is costly," the GOP presidential candidate told Fox News Digital by phone on Wednesday.

"I think we should be very careful to allow it any daylight."

Progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, faced intense scrutiny on social media this week after she immediately accused Israel of bombing a Christian hospital in the Gaza Strip and "killing 500 Palestinians," including doctors, patients and children.

As of midday Wednesday, the social media post was still up, despite mounting evidence presented by Israel that the hospital was hit by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. A community note on X.com beneath Tlaib’s tweet said, "There is currently no evidence that Israel bombed this hospital."

"It’s just disgusting, to be honest with you, I can’t think of a clearer word," Scott told Fox News Digital. "Not only is it misinformed and wrongheaded, but it's deadly."

"This morning, I started thinking about the fact that now Israel's going to have to fight a war, a second war, but it is a war against information, and this could be the most dangerous war, because this war has real consequences, and we’re seeing the consequences immediately taking the word of an evil, lying terrorist organization."



Scott explained how Biden’s summit with Jordan was canceled after the reports of the hospital bombing as well as violent protests at Israeli embassies in the region.

"Hezbollah is mobilizing, there’s been a specific and clear attempt led by Hamas to weaken Israel’s standing, and when the media buys into that, it creates a misinformation war that could be more deadly than the actual physical war."

Scott told Fox News Digital the best thing the Biden administration can do right now is to give unequivocal support.

"Stop questioning Israel's intentions and their objective of having the clearest, strongest response. All the guardrails that they're putting on Israel can only lead to more delays, denial of success, and that will be devastating," Scott said.

"These are dangerous times, and part of that being led by members of Congress, having one flying the Palestinian flag the last time I checked in the halls of Congress, paid for by the American taxpayers," Scott said, referring to the Palestinian flag hanging outside of Tlaib's office.

"That's a dangerous mixed message to send right now."

Tlaib’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.