Sen. Slotkin's home targeted with bomb threat days after she told troops to defy 'illegal' orders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Michigan home of Sen. Elissa Slotkin was targeted with a bomb threat just days after she appeared in a video telling troops to defy "illegal" orders.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Democrat released a statement on X Friday night saying, "this evening, Michigan State Police responded to Senator Slotkin’s home in response to a bomb threat."

"The Senator wasn’t home at the time. MSP searched the property and confirmed no one was in danger," the statement continued.

"Senator Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by Oakland County and Michigan State Police," it also said. "U.S. Capitol Police will continue to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible."

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN ACCUSES TRUMP OF 'DANGEROUS RHETORIC'

The video, which was posted on Tuesday by Slotkin, has drawn the ire of Republicans as well as the Trump administration .

The Democrats in the video include Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly , D-Ariz., Reps. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo. All the lawmakers in the video highlighted their former service in the military and intelligence community.

Slotkin and her colleagues have spent recent weeks introducing legislation to limit Trump’s ability to deploy National Guard members domestically or launch military action against suspected narco-terrorists without congressional approval.

6 DEMOCRATS URGE MILITARY MEMBERS TO ‘REFUSE ILLEGAL ORDERS’ IN VIRAL VIDEO; HEGSETH RESPONDS

None of that context appears in the video, titled "Don’t Give Up the Ship," which instead frames the appeal as a warning to military members to "stand up for our laws" and "refuse unlawful orders."

"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. "Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump added later Thursday that the actions were "punishable by death."

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.