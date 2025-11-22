Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Sen. Slotkin's home targeted with bomb threat days after she told troops to defy 'illegal' orders

Michigan Democrat told troops to defy 'illegal' orders in video that drew Republican criticism

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Democrats tell military to ‘refuse illegal orders’ in viral video: 'Don't give up the ship' Video

Democrats tell military to ‘refuse illegal orders’ in viral video: 'Don't give up the ship'

Democrat veterans of the military and the intelligence community serving in Congress shared a video many are saying calls for treason on X Tuesday, titled "Don't Give Up the Ship." (Credit: @SenatorSlotkin via X)

The Michigan home of Sen. Elissa Slotkin was targeted with a bomb threat just days after she appeared in a video telling troops to defy "illegal" orders. 

A spokesperson for the Michigan Democrat released a statement on X Friday night saying, "this evening, Michigan State Police responded to Senator Slotkin’s home in response to a bomb threat." 

"The Senator wasn’t home at the time. MSP searched the property and confirmed no one was in danger," the statement continued. 

"Senator Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by Oakland County and Michigan State Police," it also said. "U.S. Capitol Police will continue to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible."

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN ACCUSES TRUMP OF 'DANGEROUS RHETORIC' 

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., rehearses the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of congress on March 4, 2025, in Wyandotte, Michigan. (Paul Sancya/AFP via Getty Images)

The video, which was posted on Tuesday by Slotkin, has drawn the ire of Republicans as well as the Trump administration.  

The Democrats in the video include Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Reps. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo. All the lawmakers in the video highlighted their former service in the military and intelligence community.

Slotkin and her colleagues have spent recent weeks introducing legislation to limit Trump’s ability to deploy National Guard members domestically or launch military action against suspected narco-terrorists without congressional approval. 

6 DEMOCRATS URGE MILITARY MEMBERS TO ‘REFUSE ILLEGAL ORDERS’ IN VIRAL VIDEO; HEGSETH RESPONDS

Split image of Sen. Elissa Slotkin, left, and President Donald Trump, right.

Trump faced criticism after posting online about Democrats allegedly urging the military to refuse orders, later clarifying he was not making threats. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

None of that context appears in the video, titled "Don’t Give Up the Ship," which instead frames the appeal as a warning to military members to "stand up for our laws" and "refuse unlawful orders." 

"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. "Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET."

mark kelly in blue suit and striped blue tie looking concerned

Senator Mark Kelly, a former Navy Captain, urged troops to refuse "illegal orders" in the viral video.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg)

Trump added later Thursday that the actions were "punishable by death." 

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

