Sen. Menendez trolled by reporter after calling to protect journalists

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is facing criticism for a new bill he and fellow Democrats have introduced in hopes of protecting journalists from violence.

Co-authored with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., the Journalist Protection Act would make it a federal crime to “intentionally cause bodily injury to a journalist affecting interstate or foreign commerce in the course of reporting or in a manner designed to intimidate him or her from newsgathering for a media organization.”

“It represents a clear statement that assaults against people engaged in reporting is unacceptable, and helps ensure law enforcement is able to punish those who interfere with newsgathering,” the press release read.

The three Democrats called out President Trump by name, insisting he has “blatantly stoked a climate of extreme hostility toward the press,” and that his antagonistic rhetoric encourages others to think, regardless of their views, that violence against journalists is more acceptable."

One reporter, however, is calling out the New Jersey Democrat over a hostile exchange they had last month.

Henry Rodgers, Capitol Hill reporter for The Daily Caller, approached Menendez last month at a subway station to ask him to weigh in on the then-newly introduced Green New Deal. After Menendez was told that Rodgers works for The Daily Caller, the senator threatened to call Capitol Police.

Rodgers released an audio recording of their exchange.