Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Sen. Marshall blasts CDC for not declaring emergency over fentanyl: 'What are we doing?'

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said there is only so much her agency can do for the drug crisis

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the government's response to monkeypox, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., questioned why the government is focusing so much on monkeypox and less on the number of fentanyl deaths caused by drugs coming across the southern border.

After first asking questions about the monkeypox vaccination strategy, Marshall turned to fentanyl, which he claimed was a far more serious problem.

"Probably two people, one or two people have died with monkeypox in the United States that I'm aware of. But every day, hundreds of Americans die from fentanyl poisoning. Why have you not declared this a public health emergency?"  Marshall asked  CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "Why have you not asked the administration to shut down the border where 90 percent of this fentanyl comes from?"

Walensky responded that an emergency declaration would have to come from the Health and Human Services Secretary. Sec. Xavier Becerraeclared such an emergency for monkeypox in early August. Marshall noted that Walensky could recommend that Becerra do the same for fentanyl.

MONKEYPOX CASES DECLINE, DESPITE GROWING RACIAL DISPARITIES

Sen. Marshall slams CDC for focusing more on monkeypox than fentanyl Video

"And we have had those conversations," Walensky confirmed. Addressing Marshall's question about a border shutdown, she noted that "our ability to shut down the border at the CDC level is related to communicable diseases," not drug crises.

Marshall was not satisfied with that response.

"You’re turning your back on the fentanyl crisis," he claimed.

FLORIDA MAN CAUSES CHILD TO OVERDOSE ON FENTANYL IN APPARENT ATTEMPT  TO SEE IF HE COULD PASS DRUG TEST

July saw over 200% rise in fentanyl seizures from June according to CBP Video

Walensky rejected that accusation, claiming she does not have the power to do what the senator is asking.

"More Americans have died from fentanyl poisoning than we lost in Vietnam," said Marshall, who is also a doctor. "This is what's killing Americans every day, is fentanyl. Do you not have a heart for these people, for these moms and dads that have lost these kids?"

Idaho sheriff: The Biden admin is allowing and encouraging influx of fentanyl Video

"I definitely do," Walensky said, adding that she has treated many herself.

"What are we doing? What are we doing?" Marshall asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walensky replied by stating that the CDC is engaging in outreach and addressing mental health, "community violence," as well as surveillance.

"But tons of fentanyl continue to cross the border," Marshall said.

More from Politics