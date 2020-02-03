Sen. Lisa Murkowski, swing-vote Republican, says she 'cannot vote to convict' Trump

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, considered one of the swing votes in the impeachment trial, announced on the Senate floor Monday night that she "cannot vote to convict" President Trump.

Murkowski last week opposed calling witnesses in the trial. She told reporters at the time that she was "frustrated and disappointed and angry at all sides."

A separate swing-vote senator, Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, suggested earlier Monday he may not vote to impeach Trump, although he said he had not fully made up his mind. He used part of his speech on the Senate floor to call for the legislative body to censure Trump instead.

