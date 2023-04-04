Sen. Hawley gives 2024 update and teases his next plans

Sen. Josh Hawley dodged a question asking whether he would support Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race, telling Fox News he has not decided on who he'll back.

Trump expanded his lead over the Florida governor, who has yet to formally announce a White House run, in the Republican presidential primary, according to a Fox News national survey published last week. The survey found the former president doubled his lead since February, now up 30 points over DeSantis.

"I haven't endorsed anybody in that race, but I'm following it closely," Hawley told Fox News in a sit-down interview that occurred before Trump was arraigned on felony charges.

Hawley said whoever becomes the Republican Party's "standard-bearer" should be focused on helping working families and "not for Wall Street" or "globalists."

"We need to be the party of people who work for a living, who swing an ax for a living, who go out on a combine for a living," Hawley said. "Either we're going to be the party of those folks or we're not going to have a future as a party."

"And I hope that whoever our next presidential nominee is, I hope that he gets it," he added.

Trump has taken jabs at DeSantis in recent weeks, calling him names, attacking his record on COVID-19 and labeling him an "average governor." DeSantis, for his part, has also criticized Trump, but also said if he were to run, he would focus on beating President Biden, rather than the former president.

Hawley insists his sights are set on the Senate.

"I sure hope I'll be able to be a candidate for the Senate in 2024." the Republican said. "My term is up in 2024, so I hope that the people of Missouri will consider having me again."

"I'll have more to say on that in coming days and weeks," Hawley added.

So far, no Republican senators have announced any intentions to run for president in 2024. Only Sen. Tim Scott has signaled a potential 2024 presidential run, while other floated candidates such as Sens. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Hawley and others have stayed on the sideline.

Only four candidates, Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison and Vivek Ramaswamy have announced White House bids.

To watch the full interview with Hawley, click here.