Secret Service Director agrees to testify at House hearing on Trump assassination attempt

The director of the Secret Service has agreed to testify at an upcoming House hearing probing the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee subpoenaed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear in front of Congress as part of the open investigation into the Trump-rally shooting, claiming the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Secret Service "failed to provide assurance regarding your appearance" as reasoning.

Cheatle has since agreed to comply with the subpoena, the committee announced Wednesday evening.

"Americans demand and deserve answers from Director Cheatle about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service's egregious failures," the GOP-led committee wrote on X after Cheatle agreed to appear.

FBI'S CONCLUSION ON ATTEMPTED TRUMP ASSASSINATION AFTER 200 INTERVIEWS CALLED ‘BULL----’ BY LAWMAKER

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., penned the letter to Cheatle, writing that, "there have been no meaningful updates or information shared with the Committee."

"The lack of transparency and failure to cooperate with the Committee on this pressing matter by both DHS and the Secret Service further calls into question your ability to lead the Secret Service and necessitates the attached subpoena compelling your appearance before the Oversight Committee," a letter attached to the subpoena read.

JOY REID SUGGESTS BIDEN RECOVERING FROM COVID IS ‘EXACTLY THE SAME THING’ AS TRUMP SURVIVING AN ASSASSINATION

After initially requesting Cheatle's voluntary presence at the hearing, an Oversight Committee spokesperson told Fox News' Chad Pergram that a subpoena would "head off any attempt by DHS to backtrack from her appearance on Monday."

Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, an incident that took the life of one rally attendee and injured several others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Members of Congress immediately called for an investigation into the incident, and a full committee hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 22.