Comer subpoenas Secret Service director to testify in probe of Trump assassination attempt

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, subpoenaed the director of the Secret Service to testify about the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was subpoenaed by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee chair in connection to an open investigation that was launched into the assassination attempt on the former president.

Trump was shot in the ear by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, sparking immediate calls from members of Congress for a full briefing on the deadly event and the former president's security.

A subpoena would "head off any attempt by DHS to backtrack from her appearance on Monday," an Oversight Committee spokesperson told Fox News' Chad Pergram.

After the incident, which took the life of one rally attendee, Comer penned a letter to Cheatle and requested that she and the Secret Service members who were in Butler the day of the shooting attend a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on July 22, 2024.

"Today, President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt when a gunman fired a weapon at him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania," Comer said in the letter to Cheatle. "At least one bystander is dead."

"The Committee has been in contact with the United States Secret Service and has just requested an official briefing for our members on the attempted assassination of President Trump this evening in Pennsylvania," Comer wrote.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is also demanding answers from the Secret Service, FBI and "and other appropriate officials" regarding the Trump rally incident.

The GOP-led committee is expected to hold a hearing on the assassination attempt in July.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.