Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress

Comer subpoenas Secret Service director to testify in probe of Trump assassination attempt

Trump survived an assassination attempt Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pa.

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
James Comer subpoenas Secret Service director after Trump assassination attempt: Chad Pergram Video

James Comer subpoenas Secret Service director after Trump assassination attempt: Chad Pergram

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has more on the upcoming House hearing after the assassination attempt on former President Trump on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, subpoenaed the director of the Secret Service to testify about the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was subpoenaed by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee chair in connection to an open investigation that was launched into the assassination attempt on the former president.

Trump was shot in the ear by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, sparking immediate calls from members of Congress for a full briefing on the deadly event and the former president's security.

A subpoena would "head off any attempt by DHS to backtrack from her appearance on Monday," an Oversight Committee spokesperson told Fox News' Chad Pergram.

TRUMP SHOOTER TOLD BOSS HE NEEDED DAY OFF BEFORE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, GAVE THREE-WORD REASON: REPORT

Donald Trump with blood on face at rally

Donald Trump, with blood on his face, is surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

After the incident, which took the life of one rally attendee, Comer penned a letter to Cheatle and requested that she and the Secret Service members who were in Butler the day of the shooting attend a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on July 22, 2024.

TRUMP JR. FIRES BACK AT MSNBC FOR QUESTIONING FATHER'S INJURY AFTER SHOOTING: ‘THEY CAN’T HELP THEMSELVES'

"Today, President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt when a gunman fired a weapon at him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania," Comer said in the letter to Cheatle. "At least one bystander is dead."

James Comer at podium

Rep. James Comer subpoenaed the director of the Secret Service to testify about the attempted assassination of former President Trump. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"The Committee has been in contact with the United States Secret Service and has just requested an official briefing for our members on the attempted assassination of President Trump this evening in Pennsylvania," Comer wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is also demanding answers from the Secret Service, FBI and "and other appropriate officials" regarding the Trump rally incident.

The GOP-led committee is expected to hold a hearing on the assassination attempt in July.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics