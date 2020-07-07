GOP senator second to skip RNC convention this summer

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., is the second known GOP senator who says he will skip the Republican National Convention this August.

Alexander, 80, won't attend President Trump's nomination festivities in Jacksonville, Fla., even though he holds an honorary leadership role with the reelection campaign, his office said Tuesday.

“Senator Alexander is an honorary chair of the Tennessee Trump campaign, but he will not be attending the convention because he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had," according to a statement from Alexander's office.

Alexander is not seeking reelection to the Senate.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, already said he won't attend the RNC because of the coronavirus, as doctors warn that large indoor gatherings are high-risk settings to spread the infection.

Grassley, 86, has attended every RNC since 1980.

"I’m not going to go. And I’m not going to go because of the virus situation," Grassley said Monday, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Republican National Convention was originally scheduled for Charlotte, N.C., but the RNC moved most of its operations to Jacksonville after complaining Gov. Roy Cooper could not give clear guidance on whether a large-scale gathering would be permitted due to coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States, with Florida reporting record-high coronavirus cases this weekend.

Unlike presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump has prioritized resuming big campaign events despite concerns from health officials that large gatherings can become so-called "super-spreader" events for coronavirus infection.

Trump has another rally planned for Saturday in Portsmouth, N.H. Unlike his recent Tulsa rally, the campaign has opted for an outdoor event this weekend and "strongly encouraged" supporters to wear face masks.