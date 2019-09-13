Sean Spicer appearance in Chicago draws protesters – including one who rushed the stage

Police officers arrested a protester who rushed the stage Thursday night during an event featuring former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

It happened at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, where Spicer and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile, the former head of the Democratic National Committee, were to discuss the 2020 presidential election.

“You’re hurting me,” “You’re hurting me,” the protester shouted as several police officers grabbed him and pulled him away, according to Chicago’s FOX 32.

He entered the stage as a speaker was about to introduce the evening’s guests. Neither Spicer nor Brazile were seen onstage in a video posted by FOX 32. The suspect entered from the right side and began by tossing unspecified small items into the crowd and yelling before the police intervened.

Leading up to the event, more than 200 students held a demonstration protesting Spicer’s appearance, according to the Chicago Tribune.

NEIU administrators defended the decision to invite Spicer, telling FOX 32 that the school looks to promote constructive discourse.

When the event proceeded, Spicer defended his time as Trump's press secretary but said he regretted some incidents, such as describing the crowd size at the Inauguration, FOX 32 reported.

The man who was arrested was not associated with the organized protest, Brett Stockdill, a Northeastern professor of sociology, told the Tribune.

It was not known what charges, if any, the man would face, the newspaper reported.