Who is Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician?

Americans are turning their attention to White House physician Dr. Sean Conley as they await updates on President Trump's health following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Although Conley may not be a familiar face to most Americans, he has been the president's physician since 2018, when retired Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson left the role. Conley drew attention in May when he said he greenlighted Trump taking hydroxychloroquine to stave off coronavirus.

Now Trump is in the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as he fights coronavirus. Trump's medical team has said he could be released from Walter Reed as soon as Monday as he continues his treatment, which includes dexamethasone and Remdesivir.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley said in a memo after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

On Sunday, Conley said Trump was treated with the steroid dexamethasone after a drop in oxygen levels on Saturday.

Conley, an officer in the U.S. Navy, earned his B.S. from the University of Notre Dame in 2002, according to his LinkedIn. He earned his D.O. from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is an experienced emergency physician.

Conley, a Pennsylvania native, traveled across the globe to serve his country in Kandahar, Afghanistan, as a department director in a trauma hospital. After returning from Afghanistan, he assumed a position as research director at Portsmouth Navy Department of Emergency Medicine.

Conley's wife, Dr. Kristin Conley, shares his passion for the medical field and is an internal medicine specialist. They have three children.

