House Of Representatives

SCOOP: Jim Jordan joining Trump at NCAA men's wrestling championships

Rep Jim Jordan, a college championship wrestler, will be at the NCAA event in Pennsylvania

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Common sense policy beats crazy every single time, Jim Jordan says Video

Common sense policy beats crazy every single time, Jim Jordan says

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, contrast the ‘common sense’ policies of the Trump administration with the Democrats’ ‘crazy’ agenda on ‘Hannity.’

FIRST ON FOX: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is joining President Donald Trump this weekend at the NCAA men's wrestling championships, a source familiar with his plans tells Fox News Digital.

The White House confirmed Friday that Trump would attend the event with Jordan and Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa.

McCormick previously confirmed that Trump would be in attendance at the event in the senator's home state of Pennsylvania.

"I’m thrilled to be in Philadelphia this weekend with [Trump] for the [NCAA Wrestling] Championship," McCormick wrote on X. "I grew up wrestling in small towns across PA and at West Point. It taught me grit, resilience, and hard work."

'WOEFULLY INSUFFICIENT': US JUDGE REAMS TRUMP ADMIN FOR DAYS-LATE DEPORTATION INFO

Donald Trump

Trump is attending the NCAA men's wrestling championships with lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan, who was a college wrestling star. (Getty Images/Wisconsin Athletics)

Jordan himself was a noted wrestling champion during his time in high school and later at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he won the NCAA Division I men's wrestling title twice. 

INJUNCTION LIFTED ON TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDERS SLASHING FEDERAL DEI SUPPORT

He was later an assistant coach at Ohio State University's wrestling program from 1987 to 1995.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan

Jordan is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images.)

Fox News Digital emailed Jordan's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

