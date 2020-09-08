Schumer calls for Postal Board of Governors to suspend DeJoy

Sen. Chuck Schumer Tuesday called for Louis DeJoy to be suspended in the face of new allegations the Postmaster General pressured employees at his previous company to donate money to Republicans.

Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, already urged a criminal investigation into the alleged campaign finance fraud scheme but in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he called for the United States Postal Service (USPS) board to immediately take DeJoy off the job.

"It is time to state the obvious: The Postal Board of Governors should suspend Mr. DeJoy as Postmaster General while these serious allegations are under investigation," Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

A spokesperson for the USPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., also called for DeJoy's suspension as she announced a new investigation into DeJoy from the House Oversight Committee, which she chairs.

The Washington Post reported this weekend that while DeJoy was CEO of New Breed Logistics, he or his aides pressured employees to write checks and attend GOP fundraisers at his mansion, five people who worked for New Breed told the paper. DeJoy, a megadonor for the Republican Party, would reimburse the employees through bonuses, an arrangement that is unlawful, the Post reported Sunday.

“If these allegations are true, Mr. DeJoy could face criminal exposure—not only for his actions in North Carolina, but also for lying to our Committee under oath," Maloney said. "We will be investigating this issue, but I believe the Board of Governors must take emergency action to immediately suspend Mr. DeJoy, who they never should have selected in the first place.”

Maloney was referencing testimony DeJoy gave the Oversight Committee on Aug. 24 when he denied pressuring his employees to donate to President Trump, calling such a claim "outrageous."

Monty Hagler, a spokesman for DeJoy in his private capacity, said DeJoy consistently encouraged employees and family members to be active in their communities and provided them with various volunteer opportunities to get involved in activities.

"Mr. DeJoy was never notified by the New Breed employees referenced by the Washington Post of any pressure they might have felt to make a political contribution, and he regrets if any employee felt uncomfortable for any reason," Hagler said in a statement.

"During his leadership of New Breed Logistics, Mr. DeJoy sought and received legal advice from the former General Counsel of the Federal Election Commission on election laws, including the law of political contributions, to ensure that he, New Breed Logistics and any person affiliated with New Breed fully complied with any and all laws," Hagler said. "Mr. DeJoy believes that all campaign fundraising laws and regulations should be complied with in all respects.”