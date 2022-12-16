Expand / Collapse search
Elections
Published

Schumer and Pelosi agree Biden should run again in 2024 instead of a younger Democrat

'If he runs, I'm going to support him all the way,' Schumer told CNN.

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hope President Joe Biden seeks another term in office, rather than look for a younger generation of Democrats to lead the party.

CNN's Jamie Gangel asked the Democratic congressional leaders during an interview at a Chinese restaurant whether they think that 80-year-old Biden should also consider moving aside so that a younger candidate can represent the party in 2024.  Pelosi shook her head and said "no."

"I think president Biden has done an excellent job as President of the United States. I hope that he does seek re-election. He's a person with a great vision for our country. He's been involved for a long time, so he has great knowledge of the issues and the challenges we face," Pelosi said.

Pelosi, 82, is stepping away from her role as Democratic leader, clearing the way for a slate of younger Democrats to lead the party in the House of Representatives.

PELOSI TOLD OBAMA DEMS LOST HOUSE IN 2010 BECAUSE WHITE MEN ‘GET IN A MOOD’ WHEN THEY DON'T HAVE JOBS

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y.,  (Susan Walsh)

After the Democrats lost control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections, Pelosi announced she would be stepping down from her position. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was elected to replace the California Democrat. Jeffries, a 52-year-old New Yorker, will be the first African American to serve as House Democratic leader.

President Joe Biden will be 82 at the time of the next presidential election.

President Joe Biden will be 82 at the time of the next presidential election. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

Schumer also agreed that Biden — who will be 81 on Election Day 2024 — should run again. "Yes, He's done an excellent, excellent job," Schumer told CNN. "If he runs I'm going to support him all the way."

HAKEEM JEFFREIS ELECTED TO REPLACE NANCY PELOSI AS HOUSE EMOCRAT LEADER IN NEXT CONGRESS

Looking forward to 2024, CNN asked the pair's thoughts on former President Donald Trump announcing his candidacy and what it would mean if he were elected to the White House again.

"I don't think it will happen," Schumer said. "The American people have gotten wise to him. Took them awhile but they did."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recently announced she would be stepping down as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recently announced she would be stepping down as Speaker of the House of Representatives. (Tom Williams)

Avoiding the possibility of a Trump 2024 victory, Pelosi gave a subtle dig to the former president. 

"I don't think that we should talk about him while we're eating," Pelsoi said.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

