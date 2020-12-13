Scalise not ready to accept Biden win: 'Let the legal process play out'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said he will continue supporting efforts challenging the election results even as the Electoral College is set to officially elect Joe Biden as the next president on Monday.

Asked by Fox News host Chris Wallance whether he will accept a Biden victory after Monday, Scalise focused instead on voters’ concerns with the election and ongoing legal challenges.

TRUMP LEGAL TEAM LOSES FEDERAL CASE IN WISCONSIN, ARGUES ANOTHER IN SUPREME COURT

“There’s ultimately going to be a conclusion to this, but for now I think if you just discount the fact that millions of people wonder why in some states -- Florida, Texas, large states -- they had results by 10 o’clock that night, and then in other states it was days and weeks, and during those days and weeks you saw massive vote swings, that just seeds a lot of distrust. That’s got to get resolved," he said on "Fox News Sunday."

Wallace pointed out that the reason why some states took longer than others is that they had different timelines for when they were allowed to count mail-in ballots, which leaned heavily Democratic. While some started counting those ballots ahead of time, others did not start until election night.

SUPREME COURT DECLINES TO HEAR TRUMP-SUPPORTED TEXAS CASE OVER ELECTION RESULTS IN FOUR OTHER STATES

Wallace reminded Scalise that most of the legal challenges against the election results have been thrown out by courts, including the case brought to the U.S. Supreme Court by the state of Texas, challenging results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“They didn’t take the case. They said Texas didn’t have standing,” Scalise said, emphasizing that the court did not weigh in on the merits of the case.

Wallace then again asked Scalise if it was true that he would not accept Biden as president-elect after Monday’s Electoral College vote. Again, Scalise did not directly answer, saying the legal challenges should run their course.

“Let the legal process play out," he said. "... If you want to restore trust by millions of people who are still very frustrated and angry about what happened, that’s why you’ve got to have this whole system play out. There will be a president sworn in on Jan. 20, but let’s let this legal process play itself out.”

The Trump campaign currently has a case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where they are contesting votes in heavilly Democratic Milwaukee and Dane counties. The case had previously been dismissed by a lower court.