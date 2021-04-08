Scalise blasts Biden's border policies, calling them 'dangerous for kids'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise criticized President Biden’s border policies Thursday on "Fox & Friends", calling them "dangerous for America and for kids."

REP. STEVE SCALISE: …if you talk to anybody on the ground, I've talked to a lot of people that have been on the ground, it is beyond a disaster. What they've done not only to these border towns, the mayors, you hear them, Democrat and Republican, expressing outrage over what President Biden created. Joe Biden created this crisis, but the child abuse and neglect that's going on, it's not just the 20-plus day treks that some of these young kids are taking - 10 years old, in many cases.

…

Over a third of the girls are being sexually assaulted or raped along the journey. Then they get to the United States and you've seen how they're being treated - not given proper food and shelter, being put next to somebody six inches apart with COVID. All this is going on, on the border. You can see why Vice President Kamala Harris either doesn't want to have this dumped in her lap because Joe Biden created the mess and he's asking her to mop it up, or else she's in over her head. Either way, it doesn't bode well for the United States, our allies around the world.

...

…if you want to come and do harm to America, its free range, it's open season - and this is dangerous for America, and it's even more dangerous for these kids that President Biden's policies have encouraged to come across, make the trek, and get sexually assaulted along the way.



