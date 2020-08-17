Sarah Sanders claims Biden, Democrats' pro-abortion position 'disqualifies them' from high office

Joe Biden's pro-abortion stance should disqualify him as a candidate for the nation's highest office, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

"You hear the Democrats and Biden falsely talk about how they have compassion and empathy for everyone except for the very most vulnerable people in our society, the unborn children," Sanders said.

FRANKLIN GRAHAM WARNS BIDEN-HARRIS TICKET COULD BE 'GREAT CONCERN TO ALL CHRISTIANS'

"The fact that they don’t stand up for them and do everything they can to protect them, I think, disqualifies them," she continued. "And any person that is pro-life should have no ability to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrats who make this part of their party platform and a pillar of what they stand for."

MIKE HUCKABEE: JOE BIDEN IS 'NOT AN OPTION' FOR 2020 RELIGIOUS VOTERS

A Gallup poll published May found that almost a quarter of Democrats consider themselves pro-life, but Biden, who is Catholic, and Harris, a Baptist believer, both support abortion rights, in stark contrast to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Sanders, the daughter of ordained Christian minister and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee argued that "not only will they not protect children in the womb, they also won’t protect them in their communities," she said.

PRO-LIFE MOVEMENT LEANS INTO 2020 ELECTION TO BOOST TRUMP, CLAIMING ISSUE 'HAS GONE FROM LIABILITY TO ASSET'

"This is a party who -- never was seen before in our history have we seen a political party disparage the brave men and women of our police force and be so taken by the left-wing mob, the 'defund the police' wing of their party, and allow communities to be completely overtaken by crime."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voters hoping to keep their families safe amid national unrest "can’t in good conscience vote for Joe Biden and the Democrats," she warned.

"This should serve as a wake-up call to every community in America that has been ravaged by crime. This is not a ticket you can trust to make you safer. In fact, it's opposite."

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report.