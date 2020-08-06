Sen. Kennedy: What I learned from Sally Yates hearing is that 'she doesn't want to answer the questions'

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates did not want to answer questions or admit to her negligence in the Russia probe during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Thursday.

“From her, I learned she didn’t want to answer the questions, she wouldn’t even admit that neither the president nor anyone associated with his campaign had been found to be in violation of law or found to be colluding with the Russians,” Kennedy told “The Brian Kilmeade Show.” “That’s in the Mueller report and she wouldn’t even admit that that was true."

Yates told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that when the FBI interviewed then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn in January 2017, it was done without her authorization, and that she was upset when she found out about it.

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Yates about the circumstances surrounding the interview, particularly the actions of then-FBI Director James Comey.

"I was upset that Director Comey didn't coordinate that with us and acted unilaterally," Yates said.

"Did Comey go rogue?" Graham asked.

"You could use that term, yes," Yates agreed.

Yates said she also took issue with Comey for not telling her that Flynn's communications with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were being investigated and that she first learned about this from President Obama during an Oval Office meeting. Yates said she was "irritated" with Comey for not telling her about this earlier.

Kennedy said that Yates also would not admit that the Steele dossier was “junk.”

“Everybody with a brain above a single cell organism knows that,” Kennedy said.

He continued, “She wouldn’t admit that she was grossly negligent for signing off on all the warrants against Carter Page without even asking about the Steele dossier. She didn't even say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, you’re asking me to allow you to wiretap a presidential campaign operative and advisor, can I at least see who this guy Steele is.' If she even looked, she would have seen he was a total jelly head. His source was an American who picked up some rumor from drinking with his friends. This is stranger than fiction. You couldn’t make this stuff up.”

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.