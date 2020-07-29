Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes procedure at NYC hospital, expected to be released by end of week

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the hospital for a nonsurgical medical procedure in New York City Wednesday, according to a statement from the nation’s highest court.

It’s the latest in a string of hospitalizations for the Supreme Court’s oldest justice, but she expects to be released from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center by the end of the week, a spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg, 87, underwent a “minimally invasive” procedure to "revise a bile duct stent,” the statement said. Doctors initially inserted it last August, when the justice underwent treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG HAS BEEN UNDERGOING CHEMOTHERAPY TO TREAT RECURRENCE OF CANCER

The procedure aimed to “minimize the risk of future infection,” according to the statement. And, according to the justice’s doctors, such revisions are common.

Earlier this month, Ginsburg had another procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out the stent. She also went to the hospital in mid-July to have gallstones removed and for the treatment of a suspected infection.

And she overcame another gallstone-related infection back in May, the Supreme Court said at the time.

But those are not the only health issues she is facing.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER INFECTION

According to a statement from Ginsburg two weeks ago, she has been undergoing chemotherapy for the last few months due to a recurrence of cancer – which she has battled four times previously.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The court’s Wednesday statement said that the liberal justice "is resting comfortably."

Fox News’ Shannon Bream, Bill Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.