Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy to treat recurrence of cancer

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will stay at Johns Hopkins Hospital for a few days as she undergoes antibiotic treatment for a possible infection.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since May because of a recurrence of cancer, the justice said in a statement Friday.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg said. “I remain fully able to do that.”

