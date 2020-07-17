Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy to treat recurrence of cancer

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since May because of a recurrence of cancer, the justice said in a statement Friday.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg said. “I remain fully able to do that.”

