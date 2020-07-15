Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital and is ‘doing well,’ Supreme Court says

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a hospital in Maryland after being treated for a possible infection and is “doing well," the court said Wednesday.

"Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is home and doing well," said Kathy Arberg, a spokeswoman for the court.

A day earlier, the court said Ginsburg had been admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the statement said. "The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

The court said Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills.

It's the latest hospitalization for Ginsburg, 87, who has faced a slew of health conditions in the past.

She has had several bouts with cancer including colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers.

In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone.

In November, she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital after experiencing chills and a fever.

In 2018, she was hospitalized with three fractured ribs after a fall at her office.

During a White House press conference on Tuesday, a reporter told the president about the hospitalization.

“I wish her the best,” President Trump said.

Fox News' Ashley Cozzolino contributed to this report.