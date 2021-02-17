Who is Kathryn Limbaugh, wife of conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh?

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, 44, was married to conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died Tuesday after being diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer more than a year ago.

Kathryn Limbaugh, born Kathryn Rogers, announced her husband's death in a Wednesday statement at the beginning of "The Rush Limbaugh Show."

The former event planner met the radio show host in 2004 while working at a charity golf tournament and married him six years later in 2010 when she was 33 and he was 59. The two dated for three years before getting engaged, according to The Washington Post's "Reliable Sources."

Kathryn was Limbaugh's fourth wife; the couple was married for more than 10 years. Republican political consultant Karl Rove on Wednesday told Fox News' "Faulkner Focus" that he remembered their wedding as a "wonderful, wonderful day."

"Here were two people who were deeply in love with each other, and it was a day of joy," Rove said. "To see Rush, as I've known him for years – as the ... opinionated talk radio host and strong conservative – and he was like a schoolboy, smitten with his girl."

Over the course of their marriage, the two published a number of historical "Rush Revere" children's books to teach the story of the United States' founding.

She is a direct descendant of former President John Adams, and her father, Richard Rogers, attended the U.S. Naval Academy with the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain. She has three siblings, including brothers Richard Rogers Jr., Jonathan Rogers and sister Wendy Hazel.

Former President Donald Trump described Kathryn Limbaugh as an "incredible woman" during a Wednesday Fox News interview. "He loved Kathryn," the former president said. "He told me he was married to an angel."

In her Wednesday announcement on her husband's radio show, Kathryn Limbaugh describes the host as "the greatest of all time."

"Rush was an extraordinary man," she said. "A gentle giant. Brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind. Extremely generous. Passionate. Courageous. And the hardest working person I know."

She added that her husband, 70, encouraged many people to think for themselves, learn and lead.

Kathryn said, "On behalf of the Limbaugh family, I would personally like to thank each and every one of you who prayed for Rush and inspired him to keep going. You rallied around Rush and lifted him up when he needed you the most," she said. "I am certain, without a shadow of a doubt, if he could be here today, he would be. He loved you, and he loved this radio program with every part of his being."