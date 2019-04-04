Rudy Giuliani: House Democrats are 'rabid,' have 'no regard for the Constitution or laws'

House Democrats have become "rabid" and have "no regard for the Constitution or the laws," according to President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani delivered the blistering attack on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday, saying the push to disclose the full Mueller report and obtain President Trump's tax returns for the last six years is baseless and illegal.

"Their disregard for the Constitution is mind-boggling and frightening," Giuliani said, before adding that Attorney General William Barr would be in violation of rule 60 if he released the full report, which Giuliani said is a federal felony punishable by five years in prison.

Throughout the Mueller investigation, Giuliani opined, Democrats have leaked false information about possible criminal action by the president.

"They’re a bunch of sneaky unethical leakers, and they are rabid Democrats who hate the president of the United States," he continued.

HOUSE JUDICIARY DEMOCRATS AUTHORIZE SUBPOENAS FOR MUELLER REPORT

REP. SCHIFF DOUBLES DOWN AGAIN ON TRUMP COLLUSION, CALLS PRESIDENT'S BEHAVIOR 'DEEPLY UNPATRIOTIC AND CORRUPT'

His criticism was particularly directed towards House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who has repeatedly doubled down that he has seen evidence President Trump colluded with the Russians to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Schiff said on Wednesday publicly available information reveals that the president acted in a way that was "deeply unpatriotic, unethical and corrupt."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t know if there’s anything left of Adam Schiff’s reputation or anybody to believe him. But the reality is there’s no evidence of collusion because there was no collusion," Giuliani said in response, before adding that Schiff is "so emotional in his hatred of President Trump" that he "cannot see the truth."​​​​​​​