Last Update December 20, 2015

Rubio says Trump 'gets weird' when he doesn't like his polling

By Philip Klein | Washington Examiner

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Marco Rubio was reluctant to take the bait on Wednesday when pressed to respond to rival Donald Trump's mounting attacks on his finances.

"When Donald comes across a poll he doesn't like he gets weird and he does these sorts of strange things, and that's fine," Rubio said when reporters prodded him to respond to Trump following an event at Saint Anselm College. "That's the campaign he wants to run and he's entitled to it."

Earlier in the day, Trump challenged reporters to ask about Rubio's finances.

