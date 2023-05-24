Ron DeSantis officially files paperwork for 2024 run

After months of buildup and speculation Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to run for President of the United States.

His first national TV interview following the announcement will be with Fox News' Trey Gowdy Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on "Fox News Tonight."

Even though he's been on the 2024 sidelines, DeSantis for months has been in the top tier of Republican nomination contenders, behind former President Donald Trump and ahead of the rest of the field of actual and likely candidates in nearly every GOP primary poll.

The announcement by DeSantis coincides with his meeting this week in Miami with top financial backers.