RNC launches 'Bank Your Vote' websites in 16 languages across all 50 states ahead of GOP primaries

Campaign encourages Republicans to lock their votes in 'as early as possible'

Brooke Singman
EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee this week launched websites in all 50 states and in more than a dozen different languages to encourage and educate GOP voters on how to vote by mail and vote early, Fox News Digital has learned.

Republicans last year launched its "Bank Your Vote" initiative, which focuses on pre-Election Day voting to build on absentee returns and early in-person voting. The effort is expected to "encourage, educate and activate Republican voters on when, where and how to lock in their votes as early as possible" through in-person voting, absentee voting and ballot harvesting where legal.

This week, the RNC rolled out websites in all 50 states and in 16 languages to continue the RNC’s investment and outreach to minority communities. The languages include Arabic, Assyrian, Burmese, Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Japanese, Korean, Navajo, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Yiddish.

RNC officials said the websites would not only inform voters but also help them to request a ballot online or by mail, register to vote, check their registration, find their early voting location or even to find their polling place on Election Day.

Officials said that as the election year progresses, additional features will be added to the websites to "empower" voters to "bank their vote."

"When Republicans vote early, we win. ‘Bank Your Vote’ will be instrumental in getting Republicans to vote early or by mail to beat Biden and secure Republican victories up and down the ballot," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told Fox News Digital. "Every candidate, campaign and committee now has the ability to educate, empower and turn out Republican voters early to victory."

Last year, the RNC rolled out a video to promote the "Bank Your Vote" effort, featuring endorsements from some 2024 GOP candidates, including former President Trump, who leads the Republican primary by a massive margin.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital has learned that ahead of the primaries, the RNC has hired political staff in 15 battleground states, including important House and Senate states, which they have identified as New York, California and Montana.

The RNC’s political team is focusing on a "data-driven ground game to grow" the party through voter registration efforts and minority outreach and to turn out Republican voters through door knocks, phone calls and volunteer recruitment.

Additionally, the RNC has Election Integrity directors in 15 states. The RNC established a full-time Election Integrity Department as a permanent part of the RNC’s infrastructure.

"We will continue to file key lawsuits, hire in-state election integrity directors and counsels in our target states, and continue to recruit and train tens of thousands of poll watchers and poll workers," an RNC official told Fox News Digital.

The RNC is currently engaged in more than 70 lawsuits in 20 states across the country, with 42 of those lawsuits focusing on safeguarding mail voting.

