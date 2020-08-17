RNC files for fireworks permit for post-convention display over Washington Monument

The Republican National Committee applied for a permit for fireworks over the Washington Monument on Aug. 27 — a display that would likely line up with the end of President Trump’s formal nomination acceptance speech, Fox News has learned.

An RNC official told Fox News Monday that the GOP filed a permit to the National Mall and Memorial Parks for an aerial fireworks display that would begin at 11:30 p.m. and end at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 — the final day of the 2020 GOP convention.

The president is expected to deliver his presidential nomination acceptance speech from the White House on Aug. 27.

The discussions come as the convention details remain in flux, and as the campaign and the Republican National Committee continue to adjust their plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Trump campaign and the RNC dramatically downscaled the convention by canceling planned celebratory events in Jacksonville, Fla., amid a surge in cases in the state, and refocused their attention to convention business back in the original convention site of Charlotte, N.C.

The source told Fox News that there has been a lot of “chatter,” and that the White House location is just one option of several they are considering, stressing that a final decision has not yet been made.

Meanwhile, the RNC last month said “a few hundred delegates” will be in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 24 for convention business, which will include the formal nomination of the president.

As Fox News reported in June, the delegates convening in Charlotte will not be voting on a 2020 party platform or even re-adopting the 2016 platform. Since there will be no convening of a platform committee, the 2016 platform will remain in effect.