Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will formally resign her position after the March 5 Super Tuesday primaries, weeks after former President Trump asked her to step down.

The announcement comes weeks after Trump revealed his recommendations for changes within the RNC earlier this month. He proposed that North Carolina GOP chair Michael Whatley take over as chairman, while his daughter-in-law Lara Trump and campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita also receive leadership positions.

"It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve the Republican National Committee for seven years as Chairwoman to elect Republicans and grow our Party," McDaniel said in a statement. "I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing. The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition."

"I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing REpublicans up and down the ballot in November," she added, before thanking her husband, family and RNC staff.

As he has moved closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination, Trump has been ramping up his calls for changes and new leadership at the GOP's national party committee.

The former president met with McDaniel at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida in early February.

Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform following the meeting that McDaniel was a "friend" but that he would be urging changes at the RNC after the Feb. 24 South Carolina GOP presidential primary.

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report