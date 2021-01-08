Expand / Collapse search
Republicans
Published

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel reelected to steer GOP for another 2 years

McDaniel vows to help GOP win back the House and the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections

Paul Steinhauser
Paul Steinhauser
Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel on Friday was unanimously reelected to steer the GOP’s national party committee for another two years.

In a speech to the RNC committee members who reelected her and other top GOP officials, McDaniel vowed to help the Republican Party regain the House and Senate majorities in the 2022 midterms and had a warning, saying: "Democrats, get ready, buckle your seatbelts. We’re coming."

MCDANIEL, ALLIED WITH TRUMP, SPOTLIGHTS RNC'S NEUTRALITY

McDaniel, the former Michigan GOP chair, was picked by President Trump to lead the national party soon after he was elected in 2016. She was reelected to a second two-year term in 2018.

Her reelection -- which came at the RNC’s Winter Meeting that is being held this year in Amelia Island, Fla. -- was expected. McDaniel was backed by President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as well as the vast majority of the roughly 168 RNC members.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 24: Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party's convention a week earlier. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

McDaniel’s reelection means that Trump, who leaves the White House in less than two weeks, will have an ally steering the RNC.

Pointing to the 2022 midterms, McDaniel said to big applause that "we have a lot of hard work to do to take back the Senate and the House in 2022, but I am mad and I’m not going to let socialism rule this country and I’m going to work with every single one of you to make sure we squash it and we take back the House and take back the Senate."

"So Democrats, get ready, buckle your seatbelts. We’re coming," she emphasized.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

2020 Presidential Election