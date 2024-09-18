Rick Scott leads effort to up Secret Service protections after 2nd assassination attempt on Trump

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., led several Republicans in a bid to increase U.S. Secret Service (USSS) protections for presidential nominees in the wake of the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

"Over the course of just 65 days, two deranged individuals have tried to kill President Donald Trump, and one was able to shoot him in the head," Scott wrote of his introduction of the Protect Our Presidents Act.

"It is unthinkable that this could happen in America today and demands the immediate action of Congress," he said.

"Today, I am leading my Republican colleagues to introduce the Protect our Presidents Act, which mandates that the USSS provide the same level of protective services to presidential nominees that it affords to sitting presidents."

"President Trump has great officers and agents working around the clock to keep him safe, but it’s clear that the vile rhetoric on the left toward President Trump has made him a target and more resources are required to ensure the safety of him and his family. I urge Senate Democrats to join Republicans to quickly pass this bill that will support the protection of President Trump and all future presidential nominees."

The Florida Republican was joined by various cosponsors, including Senate Republican conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., James Risch, R-Idaho, Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Tim Scott, R-S.C., Cynthia Lummus, R-Wyo., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

The measure would require that the Secret Service give nominees for president a level of protection on par with the current president. However, a nominee is free to decline this.

It would additionally extend that presidential-level protection to vice presidential nominees, in this case to Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

Additionally, the bill led by Scott would require regular reporting from the Secret Service to leaders of the House and Senate on the status of candidates' protection. Such reports would include threat levels, security measures, costs, amount of personnel assigned and any needs that are unmet.

On Wednesday, the Secret Service told Fox News Trump actually had the same level of protection on Sunday during the second assassination attempt, as he did when he was president. In fact, they told Fox News that not only had Trump's security increased from the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, but that it was part of what helped thwart the attempt on Sunday.

The USSS revealed that President Biden, Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris are all outfitted with counter snipers, counter assault, counter surveillance, protective intelligence and drone teams.

This high level of protection for presidential candidates would be codified by Scott's bill.

The House is set to vote on a similar bill, which has gained bipartisan backing in the lower chamber, on Friday. It would also grant major presidential candidates the same protection as sitting presidents.