Rice reportedly has no recollection of Powell advising Clinton to use private email server

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has no recollection of Gen. Colin Powell, another former secretary of state, purportedly advising Hillary Clinton at a 2009 dinner party to use a personal email account, according to a Rice staffer at Stanford University.

Georgia Godfrey, Rice’s chief of staff at the university’s Hoover Institution, said Rice does not recall the purported discussion that night involving Powell and Clinton, The Daily Caller reports.

“Dr. Rice’s isn’t doing any media right now. I can tell you, though, that she has no recollection of that conversation either,” Godfrey told the news website.

Several news organizations reported Clinton supposedly told the FBI about Powell's alleged advice during its investigation into her use of a private server system for official emails while secretary of state.

Powell issued a statement Friday in which he said he has no recollection of such a conversation, which supposedly took place at the home of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. And on Saturday, he suggested to reporters that Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, is trying “pin” her email scandal on him.

Click here to read more.