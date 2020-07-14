RG3, Emmitt Smith and Calvin Johnson teaming up with team Biden

Joe Biden is getting a helping hand from one current and two retired National Football League stars.

Robert Griffin III, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner best known as RG3; retired Dallas Cowboys star running back Emmitt Smith, a three-time Super Bowl champion and Pro-Football Hall of Famer; and retired Detroit Lions star wide receiver Calvin Johnson Jr., who set multiple NFL records, are teaming up to support Biden’s presidential campaign.

Griffin, Smith, and Johnson are joining the former vice president’s wife Jill Biden on Wednesday for a virtual event being dubbed “Gridiron Greats for Biden.”

In an invitation obtained by Fox News, the event is described as a “conversation about football and their support for Vice President Biden and Democrats down the ticket!”