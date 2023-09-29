RFK Jr teases ‘major announcement’ as speculation swirls about independent run

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is teasing a "major announcement," fueling speculation that he will be running as an independent.

"I'm going to be in Philadelphia on October 9 to make a major announcement at the very birthplace of our nation," Kennedy said in a video announcement released Friday.

"I'm not going to tell you right now exactly what that announcement will be. I can say, though, that if you've been waiting to come to one of my public events, this will be the one to come to," he teased.

While the video stopped short of saying he would no longer be running as a Democrat, Kennedy did call out the "corruption" that has overtaken "the leadership of both political parties" in addition to the executive branch and Congress.

"So how are we gonna win against the established Washington interests? It's not through playing the game by the corrupt rules that the corrupt powers, the vested interests have rigged to keep us all in their thrall. Instead, we're gonna have to rewrite the assumptions and change the habits of American politics" Kennedy said.

"We're gonna tap into a mighty surge of people power and reclaim an honest, peaceful, just and prosperous America. So I am inviting you to join me in Philadelphia on October 9. There I'll share with you our path to the White House and how we can all participate in healing our nation."

When asked for comment, Kennedy's campaign sent the campaign video to Fox News Digital and added "Save the Date, Save the Country."

The campaign teaser comes as some media reports suggest Kennedy will use the Oct. 9 event to announce the launch of an independent bid.

According to the report, his campaign will release "attack ads" against the Democratic National Committee that will "pave the way" towards his relaunched candidacy.

"Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go," a campaign insider told Mediaite.

Kennedy has been vocal with his criticism towards the DNC, especially over its refusal to host primary debates as he and spiritual guru and former 2020 candidate Marianne Williamson have formally challenged President Biden.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls show Kennedy at roughly 15% against Biden's 65%, though polls continue showing that many Democratic voters would prefer see someone other than the 80-year-old incumbent at the top of the ticket.

However, Kennedy's potential entry as an independent candidate will fuel questions whether his presence in the 2024 race will hurt President Biden more or former President Trump. Recent polls indicate that Kennedy has a much higher favorable rating among GOP voters than Democrats due to various positions that oppose the Democrat establishment.